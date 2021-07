John Cannon called Memphis police before noon Thursday after finding the ducklings stuck in a drain on Georgia between Lauderdale and Orleans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is a savior to some ducklings who became trapped in a storm drain downtown.

John Cannon called Memphis police before noon Thursday after finding the ducklings stuck in a drain on Georgia between Lauderdale and Orleans. He said the babies were in the drain crying, and the mama duck was very anxious.

Memphis Animal Services responded and were able to get the ducklings out of the drain to safety.