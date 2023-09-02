Folks pay tribute to beloved panda Le Le at Memphis Zoo

“It’s been a long time that the panda has been here and it’s really sad to see it’s gone,” one zoo visitor said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians and visitors are honoring beloved panda Le Le, who passed away last week after almost two decades at the Memphis Zoo.

“We’re here on vacation and we were expecting to see the two pandas and one of them is gone. How upsetting and sad,” said Spencer Fraseur, who was visiting the zoo from Texas.

Memphis Zoo announced Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, that giant male panda Le Le died at 25-years-old. There is a pending medical investigation, but no cause of death has been determined, the zoo said.

“This is the first zoo or anything that we’ve been to with a panda. So, that was interesting to see,” said Jessa Thomas. “We came just a couple of weeks ago and we watched him eat bamboo and we watched him do silly stuff with his tongue. He was just so sweet and entertaining.”

Le Le, whose name translates to "happy happy," was born on July 18, 1998, and he was brought to the Memphis Zoo in 2003.

Le Le was expected to return to China soon with female panda Ya Ya as a loan agreement ended with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens.

For now, the zoo’s other giant panda, Ya Ya, is alone.

“She’s so pretty. It’s at least nice to see one panda,” said Fraseur. “Seems like she might be a little sad. Probably lost a partner. I’m sure she’s probably pretty depressed. It’s got to be tough. I feel for her, for sure.”