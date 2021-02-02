Forget Punxsutawney Phil. Meet Collierville Carlos.

Local 24 News Meteorologist Chelsea Chandler went on the hunt for a local prognosticator of our own. And she found one. Sort of.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Forget Punxsutawney Phil. The city of Collierville has a raccoon named Collierville Carlos to predict if spring is coming.

Local 24 News Meteorologist Chelsea Chandler, who loves Groundhog Day, was worried it would be ruined by COVID. So she went on the hunt for a local prognosticator of our own.

In the end, she found Collierville Carlos. But did he see his shadow? Well, we don't know, as you can see in the video above.

The fun didn't stop there. Tuesday, Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner mayor proclaimed Carlos the official city prognosticator and named it "Collierville Carlos Day."