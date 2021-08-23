Giant pandas at the Memphis Zoo continue to thrive

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Zoo wants you to know its pandas are in good health, and there is nothing to worry about. The Zoo is debunking several messages on social media recently which claim Ya Ya the giant panda hasn't been looking very well. Keepers say Ya Ya just "carries her weight a little differently" than male counterpart Le Le. They say her coat may not be as robust as you might expect but that it's completely normal for her and that they always keep a close eye on their animals.