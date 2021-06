Metzer Farms is building a 21,000 square foot Tennessee hatchery for ducks and geese.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a $6 million waterfowl hatchery in Cordova.

Metzer Farms has been hatching 35 breeds of ducks and geese in California for over 40 years, and now the Mid-South will be a part of that.

They're building a 21,000 square foot Tennessee hatchery they say will be more convenient for delivery through partnership with FedEx and USPS.

They say in addition to the Peabody, they want to turn Memphis into "the duck capital of the USA!"