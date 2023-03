Thabo the Lion turned 14-years-old, and he was the center of attention for his big day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Zoo held a big birthday celebration fit for a king Friday - the king of the jungle, that is.

Thabo the Lion turned 14-years-old, and he was the center of attention for his big day.

His keepers threw a party with a castle and cake.

The average lifespan of the African lion in the wild is 15 to 18 years, compared to 25 to 30 years in human care.