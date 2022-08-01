Happy DOGust 1st!

DOGust 1st the universal birthday for all rescue dogs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County along with North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge have partnered to celebrate DOGust 1st with adoption specials during the week of August 1.

DOGust 1st is the universal birthday for all rescue dogs.

Beginning Tuesday, August 2 and going through Saturday, August 6, Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County will take 50% off all adoption fees for dogs, puppies, as well as cats and kittens. And, the fee will be waived for anyone who adopts a second kitten.

All adoptions are done by appointment only. Fill out an adoption application here to get an appointment. Once your application is submitted, a representative from the humane society will contact you to schedule an appointment.

DOGust 1st celebrations are being hosted by more 50 Animal League America’s shelter partners across the country throughout the week. The five shelters with the most adoptions during the week will win monetary prizes thanks to this partnership with Baby Doge.

So, now is the time to add a new member to your family and help Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County be a winner!

DOGust 1st was created in 2008 by North Shore Animal League America since the actual birthdays for most rescued dogs are unknown.

Get ready to set your DVR’s! Tomorrow, Winnie and her adoptable friends will be on Good Morning America to celebrate #DOGust1st, the universal birthday for all rescue dogs. #GetYourRescueOn Posted by North Shore Animal League America on Sunday, July 31, 2022

WHEN: TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

By Appointment Only 10:00am – 5:00pm

*Closed Sundays and Mondays

WHERE: HUMANE SOCIETY OF MEMPHIS & SHELBY COUNTY

935 Farm Road, Memphis, TN 38134

WHO: Adorable, adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens

Representatives from Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County