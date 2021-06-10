Hilarious horse hams it up and steals the spotlight at a maternity photo session

A photographer in Cincinnati, Ohio captured these absolutely priceless photos after a horse named Buckshot took over and made the moment one to remember forever.

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Say cheese! A horse's unique smile made sure a maternity photo session was anything but forgettable.

Kristen Zaffiro said she has done quite a few maternity photo sessions as a professional photographer in Cincinnati, Ohio -- but none quite like this.

When animals are involved, it can be tough getting the perfect photo -- but Buckshot the Horse was more than eager to cooperate with a variety of unique poses. Maybe a little too eager, because he completely took over the session!

You have to see the photos for yourself. The horse's many faces sent everyone, including Kristen, into fits of laughter.

Kristen's hilarious photos have received a ton of attention on social media. More than 300,000 people have also shared her Facebook post.