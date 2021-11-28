Holidays are here and the animals at the Humane Society are wishing for their furever home

The Humane Society will be open from 10 am – 6 pm on December 2nd for the Home for the Pawlidays Adoptathon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is full of family and love, and that's all the animals at the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County are asking for this year.

The Home for the Pawlidays Adoptathon will be Thursday, December 2nd from 10am-6pm. The Humane Society has extended their hours, lowered adoption fees and added more appointment times so that as many animals as possible can be adopted and added to a loving family.

There are also special adoption discounts* for the older animals so that they can find their 'furever' home as well. Cats that are 3 years and older are 50% off, as well as dogs 5 years and older.

Any families that adopt a pet during the adoptathon will be entered into a raffle to win one of the following items:

- Pet Goody Basket

- 1 of 2 $50 Hollywood Feed Gift Cards

- 1 free Dog training Course (6 weekly training meetings) with the Humane Society Trainer

To see what pets are available for adoption, go online to see the lists and go ahead and submit an adoption application to get pre-approved. If you have any questions please give our adoption staff a call at 901-937-3900.

*All discounts only apply to adoptions that are finalized on December 2nd.