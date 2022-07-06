Horn Lake Animal Shelter overcrowded, asking for forever homes for 83 dogs

The shelter is considering something it hasn't done in over two years — putting dogs down.

Example video title will go here for this video

HORN LAKE, Miss — The Horn Lake Animal Shelter is in desperate need of help.

The shelter said it's horribly overcrowded and has room for only 45 dogs. Right now, they're housing 83 dogs and is considering something it hasn't done in over two years — putting dogs down.

If you can give a dog a forever home, you're asked to give the animal shelter a call at 662-393-5857.