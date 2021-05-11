Horses in Shelby County test positive for dangerous illness

Tennessee's state veterinarian says two new cases of an illness that could kill horses have been found in Shelby County.

State veterinarian Samantha Beaty said in a news release that two horses in Tennessee's most populous county recently tested positive for equine infectious anemia.

She says their stable is under quarantine while other horses get tested.

Equine infectious anemia does not sicken humans, but the blood-borne illness is dangerous to horses because there is no vaccine or treatment.

Horse owners are being asked to check for symptoms that may include fever, lethargy, loss of appetite or colic.

“EIA is a devastating illness with serious consequences,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “Early detection is key to preventing the spread. Maintaining a current Coggins test on your horse is vitally important, along with practicing good biosecurity at home and on the road.”

EIA does not cause disease in humans. However, it is very dangerous for horses because there is no vaccine or treatment. As a blood-borne illness, it is commonly transmitted through biting insects or sharing needles among horses. Symptoms may include fever, lethargy, swelling, loss of appetite, or colic. However, an infected horse may not show any clinical signs. If infected, horses must be permanently quarantined or euthanized.

State law requires a yearly Coggins test to check for the presence of EIA before any horse is transported from its home farm to a different location. Horse owners should consult with their veterinarian to establish a schedule for Coggins tests.

Tips to prevent EIA infection and spread include:

Separate symptomatic horses and contact your veterinarian immediately.

Do not share surgical or dental equipment that are contaminated with blood or debris between horses.

Keep the area in and around your barn clean and dry to reduce the insect population.

Apply fly sprays and insect repellants as needed.