How you can help the Humane Society raise money for neglected and abused animals

The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby Co. is hosting its 16th Annual Fast and Furriest 5k at 935 Farm Road, Memphis, TN 38134 Saturday, March 26

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby Co. is hosting its 16th Annual Fast and Furriest 5k at 935 Farm Road, Memphis, TN 38134 Saturday, March 26.

According to the Humane Society, people who wish to participate in the in-person walk can check-in at 7:30 a.m., and participants can start their race anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

The Humane Society provides shelter, food, and care for neglected and abused animals. The Memphis and Shelby Co. shelter location said that it provides care for an average of more than 100 animals consistently throughout the year.

By registering for the walk, supporters can help the Humane Society raise money and donations. The Humane Society said that the fundraising walk is available for those who want to participate in-person, as well as for those who wish to participate virtually.

According to the organization, over 1,000 dog owners are expected to participate.