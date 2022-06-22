x
Animals

Ja (Raffe) traded to Utah in planned move by Memphis Zoo

The Memphis Zoo's star giraffe was transferred to a zoo in Utah as part of the giraffe's Species Protection Plan
Credit: Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Zoo announced Wednesday their star Reticulated Giraffe, Ja Raffe, has been transferred to Utah's Hogle Zoo

The move was months in the making, according to the Zoo, recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's (AZA) Species Protection Plan. 

Since Ja was another male in the zoo's giraffe herd, he started displaying aggressiveness towards his father, Nicholas, getting into fights with him over the females in the herd, the zoo said. 

"There can be only one male in the herd," said a spokesperson for the Memphis Zoo. "The hope is, in Utah, he will be able to start a family of his own." 

Happy #WorldGiraffeDay! A day dedicated to celebrate the tallest animal on the longest day of the year!🦒 Here at Utah’s...

Posted by Utah's Hogle Zoo on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

The AZA keeps Species Survival Plans for endangered and critically endangered animals, designed to preserve their population and find ways to grow their numbers. 

Ja Raffe left Memphis June 14 and arrived in Utah two days later, in pampered accommodations fit for a superstar of his status, according to the Memphis Zoo.

No word yet on if the Utah Jazz will extend him a tryout offer. 

