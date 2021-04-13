K9 who served Germantown Police Department dies suddenly

Jinx was a "dual purpose" K9 and served the department for three years with her handler Officer Henderson.

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — Dogs are ‘man’s best friend,’ and they also can make a huge impact for law enforcement officers. Tuesday, Germantown Police are mourning the loss of K9 Jinx. She died due to a sudden terminal neurological illness. According to the Germantown Police Department, Jinx served the department for three years with her handler Officer Henderson.

Here is what GPD said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon:

“GPD regrets to announce the loss of K9 Jinx due to a sudden terminal neurological illness. Jinx was a "dual purpose" K9 and served the department for 3 years with her handler Officer Henderson. She was an asset to the department and to the community she served.”