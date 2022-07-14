Memphis Zoo has a new elephant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has another new resident!
Kosti the elephant arrived to the zoo Wednesday and is in the process of meeting her new herd.
According to the zoo, Gina, Bambi, and Daisy have all taken the opportunity to interact with Kosti through the fence line, while Asali is choosing to hang back right now.
The zoo said it's thrilled to have been chosen as Kosti's retirement destination after she has lived the majority of her life with a private owner.
So far, the zoo said Kosti has proven to be intelligent, socially appropriate and has really enjoyed her mud wallow and watermelons!