Is it a match made in doggy heaven? Take the 'Love Connection' quiz from Memphis Animal Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services hopes the dogs and cats there can make a ‘Love Connection’ this Valentine’s Day.

MAS is offering up a ‘Love Connection Matchmaking Quiz’ for those thinking about adopting or fostering shelter pets. The quiz is available through Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

The Love Connection Matchmaking Quiz asks the a short series of questions, which can help a potential adopter of foster parent determine what they’re looking for in a relationship with a new pet. Within 48 hours of taking the quiz, there will be three adoptable dog matches for each participant to:

Take home for the weekend for a Valentine Sleepover

Foster and help the dog get adopted

Or adopt

If the human makes a love match with a new furry friend, the adoption fee is only $14, which includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test (and treatment medications if necessary), collar, leash, and a customized ID tag.

There’s a caveat – anyone who makes a match is encouraged to contact the shelter or foster parent as soon as possible after getting their matches because MAS can not hold pets. So, the match could be adopted to someone else if the shelter is not contacted.

“Whether you’re looking for a long-term relationship or you’re afraid of commitment, our matchmakers can help you fall head over paws,” said Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services Director, in a news release. “We have more than 300 dogs, so we’re bound to have at least one who’s perfect for you.”

Check out all the adoptable pets at MAS at https://www.memphistn.gov/animal-services/.