You can get low-cost vaccinations and microchipping for cats & dogs at drive-thru event in Shelby County

The services for cats and dogs will be offered Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, 2021 at two locations each day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department and Memphis Animal Services are teaming up to offer low-cost vaccinations and microchipping for your furry friends.

The services for cats and dogs will be offered Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, 2021 at two locations each day.

On Saturday, October 9th, the following services will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

The Orange Mound Community Center at 2572 Park Avenue: Low-cost rabies vaccinations and license tags – required by Tennessee law for dogs and cats Free DA2PP vaccinations for dogs – protects dogs against five serious illnesses among dogs including parvovirus Free FVRCP vaccinations for cats – protects cats against three serious illnesses among cats Free microchipping for dogs and cats – helps to reunite lost pets with their families

The Shelby County Health Department at 1826 Sycamore View Rd.: Low-cost rabies vaccinations and license tags – required by Tennessee law for dogs and cats



On Sunday, October 10th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Orange Mound Community Center: Low-cost rabies vaccinations and license tags – required by Tennessee law for dogs and cats

Shelby County Health Department: Low-cost rabies vaccinations and license tags – required by Tennessee law for dogs and cats Free DA2PP vaccinations for dogs – protects dogs against five serious illnesses among dogs including parvovirus Free FVRCP vaccinations for cats – protects cats against three serious illnesses among cats Free microchipping for dogs and cats – helps to reunite lost pets with their families



The rabies vaccination fee for cats is $10. For dogs, the rabies vaccination fee scale is determined by where you live and the reproductive status of each dog:

Memphis: Sterile: $15 Fertile: $25

Bartlett: Sterile: $20 Fertile: $26

Germantown: Sterile: $20 Fertile: $25

Unincorporated County: Sterile: $15 Fertile: $25



Cash and credit cards will be accepted. No appointment is required and all services are on a first-come, first served basis.

Keep in mind: