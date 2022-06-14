x
HVAC issues during extreme heat lead to plea for fosters at Marion Animal Shelter

The Police Department said they are trying to repair or replace the system, but parts and more are backordered, leading to the current problem.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Marion Animal Shelter is in desperate need of fosters for its animals as the city deals with an air conditioning problem.

Police in the Arkansas city said they are actively looking for the parts to repair the HVAC system, but so far, they’ve been unavailable.

They are also getting estimates to replace the entire unit and said the mayor has approved emergency funding. But the department said even with buying a unit, many parts and systems needed are on backorder.

The city is purchasing misting cooling fans and other cooling methods for the extreme heat, and said rescues are coming in to help. But they are asking anyone who is willing to come in a foster any animals to please get in contact.

The shelter's number is 870-739-5412.

