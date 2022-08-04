Australian shepherd crowned Memphis' cutest pooch

Marlo competed against 16 other Memphis pups in the bracket-style competition that started in mid-March.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Pooch Playoffs has a winner!

Marlo, a 3-year-old Australian shepherd, has won Memphis' cutest pooch after competing against 16 other Memphis pups in a bracket-style competition that started in mid-March.

Memphis photographer Stephanie Norwood spearheaded the contest.

“I don’t have any pets, so this was a way for me to love on all the dogs and raise money for a local nonprofit,” said Norwood.

Anyone who participated in the contest donated $99 to have a portrait taken of their dog.

The competition raised $1,600 for All 4s Rescue League, a non-profit based in Arlington. The organization helps improve the lives of pets in Memphis by educating pet owners and providing adequate shelter and food for their pets.

“What we do is we pick the dog up, take it to the appointment, have it spayed, neutered, get it up to date on all of its vaccinations ... and we take the dog back home at the end of the day. So, that $1,600 will go a long, long way for that program,” said Denise Belt, a volunteer with All 4’s Rescue League.

Pooch Playoffs is an international fundraiser. Photographers from across the country and Canada raised almost $45,000 for non-profits.

Marlo took 9th place in the international competition.

Norwood said she plans to make the fundraiser an annual event.

Click here to learn more about the Pooch Playoffs and click here to learn more about All 4's Rescue League.