MAS is looking for volunteers that would like to help with something special

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is looking for volunteers to help with special duties.

The shelter has been very full lately and that makes dogs very stressed. So, MAS is looking for volunteers to help with exercises that will calm down the animals.

For example, volunteers would walk through the kennel and give praise and treats to animals with calm behaviors like not barking and having all four paws on the floor.

MAS says this will also help keep dogs calm when visitors come by interested in adopting.

"This sort of positive reinforcement by rewarding them for desired behavior tends to have a trickle down effect where other pets in the kennels see that that dog received a treat for being calm, quiet, and four paws on the floor and that dog replicates the behavior." says Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services Director.

MAS says anyone can help, even kids if they are chaperoned. You can bring your own treats or some will be provided.