Memphis Animal Services needs dog fosters & adopters immediately after distemper exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Animal Services has issued an urgent plea for dog adoptions and fosters after taking in a dog with canine distemper virus (CDV).

MAS said it learned of the dog last week and has determined 40 dogs or puppies were exposed. Those dogs and puppies need new homes and must be out of the shelter before their incubation period ends this week. See the dogs and their deadlines HERE.

“We need to get these dogs out before the incubation period is over, which could lead to a crisis,” said Katie Pemberton with MAS.

MAS is asking anyone who can help to visit the shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove any time between noon and 4 p.m.