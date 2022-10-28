x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

'Scary full' | Pets at Memphis Animal Services are ready for Halloween at your place

MAS is offering no fee adoptions for four days – from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, through Monday, Oct. 31.
Credit: Memphis Animal Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services said it’s scary how full the shelter is, and they need the public’s help to find fur-ever homes for their animals, just in time for Halloween.

MAS is offering no fee adoptions for four days – from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, through Monday, Oct. 31. All adoptions at MAS include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar/leash, customized ID tag, heartworm test and treatment meds if needed (dogs), FeLV test (cats).

Some of the dogs and cats even got dressed up to show off their alter egos in costumes for the holidays. MAS said all of the pets in the pictures below (and currently more than 50 total at the shelter) are spayed/neutered and ready to go home now. See available pets online here.

MAS also is always looking for foster parents, and donations for foster supplies. Learn more at https://www.memphistn.gov/animal-services/i-want-to-donate/.

Credit: Memphis Animal Services
Credit: Memphis Animal Services
Credit: Memphis Animal Services
Credit: Memphis Animal Services
Credit: Memphis Animal Services
Credit: Memphis Animal Services
Credit: Memphis Animal Services

RELATED: Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County

RELATED: Nic the dog cheers up patients in Nashville hospital

RELATED: How to watch 'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for free this weekend

RELATED: Put safety first this Halloween | Things to keep in mind for the holiday

RELATED: From haunted houses to corn mazes: things to do across the Mid-South this Halloween

RELATED: Inside Wicked Ways Haunted House

RELATED: No, legitimate reports of contaminated Halloween candy are not common

RELATED: One classic Halloween costume keeps ruling Google's most-searched list

RELATED: Things are getting strange at the Memphis Zoo for this year's Zoo Boo

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis Zoo welcomes baby aardvark Grogu

Before You Leave, Check This Out