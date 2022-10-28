'Scary full' | Pets at Memphis Animal Services are ready for Halloween at your place

MAS is offering no fee adoptions for four days – from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, through Monday, Oct. 31.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services said it’s scary how full the shelter is, and they need the public’s help to find fur-ever homes for their animals, just in time for Halloween.

MAS is offering no fee adoptions for four days – from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, through Monday, Oct. 31. All adoptions at MAS include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar/leash, customized ID tag, heartworm test and treatment meds if needed (dogs), FeLV test (cats).

Some of the dogs and cats even got dressed up to show off their alter egos in costumes for the holidays. MAS said all of the pets in the pictures below (and currently more than 50 total at the shelter) are spayed/neutered and ready to go home now. See available pets online here.