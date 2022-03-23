Memphis Animal Services in desperate need of fosters and adopters

MAS Director Alexis Pugh said last week, they needed 48 kennels for incoming dogs, but only had two available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services needs fosters and adopters urgently to open their homes to a new furry friend.

MAS Director Alexis Pugh posted on Facebook that while many Memphians have helped, much more is still needed. She said efforts to reunite pets with their owners without having the animals come to the shelter have helped, but the shelter is still finding itself without enough room for the dogs being brought in.

Pugh said last week, they needed 48 kennels for incoming dogs, but only had two available.

“The numbers just aren’t adding up. And to be clear when I talk about the numbers, those are animal lives I am talking about. I care about the numbers because every number represents an animal,” Pugh said in the post.

Push said rescue partners from up north have had lower adoptions, which means they aren’t able to transport as many animals from Memphis. And many Mid-South recue partners are facing the same.

MAS is asking that anyone who can take in a pet, even temporarily, to do so. They are in need of fosters – from two weeks to two months - and adoptions. And adoptions will only run you $20 through the end of March.

Memphis Animal Services is located at 2350 Appling City Cove, and is open seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m. Learn more and see available animals up for adoption HERE.