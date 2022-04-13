Bring home a new furry friend at Memphis Animal Services' Easter Adoption Eggstravaganza

Adopt a dog or cat for just $20 and get a new pet bed and $30 Hollywood Feed gift card.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want to bring home a new friend just in time for Easter? Memphis Animal Services can help.

MAS is holding an Easter Adoption Eggstravaganza Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Adopt a dog or cat for just $20 and get a new pet bed and $30 Hollywood Feed gift card. And anyone who adopts will also be eligible to win other prizes as well.

All adoptions at MAS include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar, leash, ID tag, FeLV test for cats, and heartworm test and treatments if needed for dogs.

MAS is at 2350 Appling City Cove. See the pets up for adoption and learn more about the process HERE.

MAS will be closed on Easter Sunday.