Foster a dog at Memphis Animal Services, and you could win a $1,000 gift card

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services needs foster parents, so it’s starting a Fall Foster Challenge, with the goal to get 100 dogs into foster homes in 10 days.

There’s a special incentive for first-time fosters: they can get a $25 Kroger gift card each week for up to four weeks (thanks to a grant from Best Friends Animal Society).

Foster parents who complete all Fall Foster Challenge tasks will be entered to win a $1,000 Visa gift card (grand prize), $100 Visa gift card (send place), or $50 Visa gift card (3rd place).

So what are those tasks?

Foster the dog for 14 days OR until they are adopted, reclaimed by owner, or transferred to rescue

Submit at least 3 photos of the dog to mas@memphistn.gov

Submit a bio about the dog of at least 150 words to mas@memphistn.gov

Share about the foster dog to at least one social media platform, via one email, or on one print flyer (and email proof to mas@memphistn.gov)

The promotion runs Oct. 14 through Oct. 24, 2022.

“We have been operating over our capacity for months and months despite having a really solid, dedicated base of foster parents,” said Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services Director. “The Fall Foster Challenge is an exciting way to get brand new people interested in fostering so we can get some of these dogs out of the shelter and into homes to enjoy Memphis’s beautiful fall weather.”

MAS said first-time fosters are families where no one in the household has fostered for the shelter in the last year. City of Memphis employees and their immediate families are not eligible.

Rules and links for first-time fosters to complete challenge tasks, claim gift cards, and enter to win the prizes are here.