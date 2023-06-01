Memphis Animal Services waives adoption fees for fourth of July weekend

Both cats and dogs from MAS are available to adopt over the weekend for no charge.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services (MAS) announced they will waive adoption fees for all available pets this holiday weekend from Friday, June 30, through Monday, July 3, in an effort to save the lives of the dogs in their “exposed” dog areas and make space in their full cat areas.

MAS shared news three weeks ago that they were experiencing an outbreak of upper respiratory illness in their dog population and were concerned about Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). The shelter has been able to hold the dogs who were exposed to CDV up until this point in five specific rooms of the dog area, but with the dangerous summer temperatures, they are no longer able to do so.

Capacity at MAS has been above what shelter space, staff, volunteers and resources can reasonably support for more than a year. Despite efforts to keep pets with their families and reunite lost pets, the shelter has still taken in an average of 25 animals a day so far in 2023.

Adopters, fosters and rescues with either no dogs or healthy adult dogs who are current on all vaccinations are encouraged to consider saving a dog from one of MAS’s exposed dog rooms.

“There are many highly adoptable dogs in these exposed rooms, and we need the public’s help to get them safely out of the shelter into a home where there’s little to no risk of getting any other dogs sick,” Katie Pemberton, Memphis Animal Services Marketing & Communications Supervisor, said. “If you see a dog you think you can help, don’t wait. Contact us or come to the shelter ASAP.”

Dogs in exposed rooms are not available to meet in person due to MAS exercising caution to prevent exposure to other dogs and to non-exposed areas of the building. However, MAS shares any available information, photos and videos about each dog on their website .

Although MAS isn’t typically full in the cat kennels all year round, right now every cat kennel is full. The shelter has many cats and kittens for adoption, and cat adoption fees are waived this Friday through Monday as well.

MAS’s typical adoption fees for dogs and cats vary from $20 to $80 and include age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, heartworm test and treatment medications if needed (dogs), collar/leash and customized ID tag.

Memphis Animal Services will be closed to the public on Tuesday, July 4, for the holiday.