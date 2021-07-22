Memphis Animal Services needs fosters for 50 dogs right now

MAS Director Alexis Pugh said two transports are coming next Thursday and Friday, but they need help with fosters until that happens.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services needs your help to foster 50 dogs before they are transported to new homes next week.

MAS Director Alexis Pugh said two transports are coming next Thursday and Friday to help save the lives of 50 to 60 dogs. The issue right now is that the shelter is packed, and they need to make room for incoming dogs.

Here’s how you can help. Become a foster for one of 50 dogs – just until next week. It will help open up kennels for more animals, and provide a loving home for the dogs before they head out. Plus, you might just fall in love with being a pet parent yourself.

“50 people willing to step up and say ‘I will keep an adult dog in my home,’ just until next Thursday or Friday,” said Pugh.

So how can you foster? Show up at MAS at 2350 Appling Cove – no appointment necessary – and speak to the staff, or fill out the application online HERE.