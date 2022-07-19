Fosters needed & $25 adoptions: MAS sets record with 300 dogs at shelter

MAS has set a goal of getting 30 dogs into foster homes in three days, and are also offering $25 adoptions through the end of the month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is in desperate need of foster homes after setting a record they would rather not have set.

MAS said they have exceeded 300 dogs in the shelter, but only have kennel space and staffing for less than 200. And MAS leaders said that does not include 78 dogs already in foster homes. MAS also currently has 68 cats at the shelter and 238 in foster homes.

In a message on social media, MAS Director Alexis Pugh said “when our numbers get this high, that task becomes nearly impossible. Our staff is burned out, exhausted, and working beyond their breaking points trying to keep up.”

MAS has set a goal of getting 30 dogs into foster homes in three days. They said they need fosters for about two weeks. Learn more about fostering at https://www.memphistn.gov/animal-services/i-want-to-foster/.

Want to adopt instead of fostering? That’s just $25 through the end of the month. Find out more about adoption at https://www.memphistn.gov/animal-services/i-want-to-adopt/.

MAS said it also helps that if someone finds a lost dog, they help find its home. Ask neighbors, check NextDoor, put up signs, and get the pet scanned for a microchip at a nearby vet. They said the chances of the dog finding its way home go up when the community helps, versus just bringing the dog to the shelter. Learn more https://www.memphistn.gov/animal-services/i-found-a-pet/.

And for anyone who needs help keeping their pets contained, or getting them spayed/neutered, MAS can help. Both are required by law Go to https://www.memphistn.gov/animal-services/i-need-help-with-my-pet/.

And for anyone who needs to get an ID or microchip for their pet can do so at MAS for just $5 each.

Memphis Animal Services is at 2350 Appling Cove and open to the public daily from noon to 4 p.m.