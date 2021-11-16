x
Animals

Meet a new furry friend for the holiday by hosting a shelter dog for Thanksgiving

Memphis Animal Services is hosting a Thanksgiving Sleepover event for their fur-babies.
Credit: Memphis Animal Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's the season of giving, so why not give a sheltered dog a great Thanksgiving by bringing them home for the holiday.

Memphis Animal Services is hosting a Thanksgiving Sleepover event for their fur-babies. All you have to do is sign-up for a slot to pick them up and bring them back the following Saturday or Sunday.

This gives MAS the opportunity to gain info on their shelter dogs in a home environment vs a shelter setting.

And maybe you’ll fall in love! Some of the dogs find their fur-ever home by getting adopted by their sleepover hosts.

Staying in town this Thanksgiving? Make one shelter dog extra thankful by inviting them home with you for the holiday!...

Posted by Memphis Animal Services on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

