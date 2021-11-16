Meet a new furry friend for the holiday by hosting a shelter dog for Thanksgiving

Memphis Animal Services is hosting a Thanksgiving Sleepover event for their fur-babies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's the season of giving, so why not give a sheltered dog a great Thanksgiving by bringing them home for the holiday.

Memphis Animal Services is hosting a Thanksgiving Sleepover event for their fur-babies. All you have to do is sign-up for a slot to pick them up and bring them back the following Saturday or Sunday.

This gives MAS the opportunity to gain info on their shelter dogs in a home environment vs a shelter setting.

And maybe you’ll fall in love! Some of the dogs find their fur-ever home by getting adopted by their sleepover hosts.