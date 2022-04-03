x
Have a Spring Break Sleepover with a special new friend from Memphis Animal Services

The sleepovers are free, and if you don't want the fun to end, adoption after is only $20.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re hanging out at home this Spring Break, why not have a sleepover with a new friend?

Memphis Animal Services said you can help give a pup a vacation with the Spring Break Sleepovers.

The sleepovers are free, and MAS will even provide supplies if they have them available.

Here’s how it works:

  • Head up to MAS on Appling City Cove this weekend and find an adoptable dog to take home.
  • Keep the dog for a few days or until the end of Spring Break on March 20, 2022.
  • Don’t want the pup’s vacation to end? The adoption fee after sleepovers is just $20.

MAS said not only does a sleepover give a dog a vacation from the stress of shelter life, but it also helps staff learn more about the animals.

Sign up for a pickup slot of a sleepover HERE.

