x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Memphis Animal Services is stuffed this Thanksgiving | Here's how you can help

MAS said "We're Stuffed!" with more than 300 animals available for adoption. Now's the time to bring home a furry friend for the holidays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once you have recovered from your Thanksgiving food coma, head over to Memphis Animal Services Saturday because they are stuffed too. The animal shelter has 250 pets in house and 180 pets currently in foster homes, so, the "We're Stuffed!" campaign begins this weekend.

The shelter is closed on Thanksgiving and the day after. But, starting at Noon on Saturday, all cats and dogs will be $20. The small fee includes a spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, FeLV test (cats), heartworm test and treatment medications if needed (dogs), collar, leash, and a customized ID tag.

The adoption discount will last until Friday December 3.

Today, November 25th, and tomorrow, November 26th, Memphis Animal Services is closed to the public in observance of Thanksgiving. We will resume regular business hours on Saturday, November 27th.

Posted by Memphis Animal Services on Thursday, November 25, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Some Helena-West Helena dogs are getting the care they needed and deserve