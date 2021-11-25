Memphis Animal Services is stuffed this Thanksgiving | Here's how you can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once you have recovered from your Thanksgiving food coma, head over to Memphis Animal Services Saturday because they are stuffed too. The animal shelter has 250 pets in house and 180 pets currently in foster homes, so, the "We're Stuffed!" campaign begins this weekend.
The shelter is closed on Thanksgiving and the day after. But, starting at Noon on Saturday, all cats and dogs will be $20. The small fee includes a spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, FeLV test (cats), heartworm test and treatment medications if needed (dogs), collar, leash, and a customized ID tag.
The adoption discount will last until Friday December 3.