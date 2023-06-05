Memphis Animal Services waiving adoption fees on Wednesdays this summer

Starting Wednesday, June 7, 2023, people can adopt a dog or cat from MAS with no adoption fees every Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For families looking to add a new member, Memphis Animal Services is offering a new special for the summer: ‘Waived Fees Wednesdays.’

Starting Wednesday, June 7, 2023, people can adopt a dog or cat with no adoption fees every Wednesday.

MAS said currently it has more than 350 dogs and cats in the shelter, ranging in all ages, sizes, and personalities. MAS said it has taken in an average of 24 animals per day so far in 2023, and capacity has been above what the shelter can support.

Normally, fees for dogs and cats range from $20 to $80 and include age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, heartworm test and treatment of needed, collar/leash, and ID tag.

“Our adoption fees are a great value any day of the week,” said Katie Pemberton, Memphis Animal Services Marketing & Communications Supervisor. “But this way our adopters can take that money and spend it on things they need to set their new pet up for success!”

MAS is open daily from noon to 4 p.m. at 2350 Appling City Cove in northeast Memphis.