Give a dog or cat a fur-ever home during Memphis Animal Shelter's 12 Hours of Christmas event

From 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, you can adopt a cat or dog for just $12.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now’s your chance to give an animal in need a fur-ever home for the holidays.

Memphis Animal Services is hosting its 12 Hours of Christmas adoption Event Saturday, December 18, 2021, sponsored by PetSmart Charities.

From 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. that day, you can adopt a cat or dog for just $12. You’ll also get a $50 PetSmart gift card with every dog or cat that is adopted or fostered. Each pet will also get to choose a gift from under the Christmas tree to go home with them.

“During the holidays, it gets a little tougher to see these pets stuck in a shelter,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director. “The greatest gift we can give them is a family of their own.”

There’ll be hot chocolate for you, and you can take your first pet family photo with a holiday backdrop.

“I can’t think of a better gift to give to a shelter pet than a loving home,” said Heidi Fulcher, Adoption Grants Manager at PetSmart Charities. “Pets give so much love that enriches the lives of their people, and the 12 Hours of Christmas event is a perfect way to do that. We’re happy to lend our support!”

Memphis Animal Services is located at 2350 Appling City Cove.

All adoptions at MAS, regardless of adoption fees include: spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar, leash, customized ID tag, heartworm testing and treatment medications if needed (dogs), and FeLV testing (cats). The average adoption fee at MAS is $40 but regular fees range from $20 to $80. Appointments are not necessary. MAS’s available pet population changes daily and can be seen on their website at memphisanimalservices.com.