Search is on for horse missing after weekend competition at Agricenter ShowPlace Arena

Evelyn was last seen in her stall at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the arena.
Credit: Agricenter ShowPlace Arena

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Agricenter ShowPlace Arena officials are asking for your help finding a horse which has been missing since a weekend competition in Memphis.

Arena officials said the horse, named Evelyn, and her owners were at the Battle in the Saddle competition at the ShowPlace Arena Saturday. Evelyn was last seen in her stall at 2:30 a.m. that morning.

Evelyn is a 3-year-old palomino quarter horse and 15 hands high.

If you spot Evelyn, be cautious and don’t try to catch her on your own. You can call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 901-222-5500.

Anyone with information can call contact Agricenter international at 901-757-7777.

📌 1/15/22 @ 8pm: Witness reported seeing the horse out of its stall around 3am and attempted to contain but was unable....

Posted by Lost and Found Pets of the MidSouth on Saturday, January 15, 2022

