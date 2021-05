According to a Facebook Post, MPD said “Turbo” died peacefully in his sleep May 19, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are mourning the death of a beloved retired K-9 partner.

According to a Facebook Post, MPD said “Turbo” died peacefully in his sleep May 19, 2021. Turbo had been a partner for Officer James Anderson.

MPD said Turbo joined the department in 2011 and was partnered with Officer Anderson in 2014. He retired in September of 2019.