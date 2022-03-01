Do you have the cutest pup around? Enter the Pooch Playoffs for March Madness

Memphis photographer Stephanie Norwood is hosting a Pooch Playoffs competition to benefit Mid-South non-profit All 4s Rescue League.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Calling all adorable furry friends! Memphis photographer Stephanie Norwood is hosting a Pooch Playoffs competition to benefit Mid-South non-profit All 4s Rescue League.

Photographers across the country are joining the event to raise money and awareness for pet organizations.

This month, 16 Memphis pooches will compete for prizes from Memphis area sponsors Hollywood Feed, MemPops, Photo Bambini, Vision Financial, Pro-Mos, and Old Dominick.

“We think it's a great idea and a fun way to get the pooches involved in March Madness. It's, you know, an awesome opportunity for pet owners to get maybe even on the national level to get into the brackets,” said Suzy Hollenbach, Director of All 4s Rescue League.

Each round two dogs will face off for "cutest pooch" in an online vote. The winner of each round will advance in hopes of winning the 'ulti-mutt' cutie of Memphis. The final winner will move on to a national competition.

“It costs a pet owner $99 to enter their pet, but they get a session with Stephanie. The $99 is a donation to All 4s Rescue,” said Hollenbach.

The $99 entry fee for the competition goes to All 4s Rescue League, a Memphis-based organization focused on improving the lives of pets in the city by educating pet owners and providing adequate shelter, food, and spay and neuter services for their pets.

“We are a dog rescue organization, but we are a little different. We provide free pet supplies to pet owners in the underserved areas of Memphis. We help with dog houses, dog food, collars, leashes, and we also provide free spay and neuter,” said Hollenbahch.

“The goal is a $1,600 fundraising event that will be contributed to All 4s Rescue, but you also have the opportunity to enter into the national competition and obviously get a great photo session with Stephanie.”

The competition begins mid-March. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Memphis Pooch Playoffs 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6