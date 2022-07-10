Have a purr-fect night at the annual Paw Prints Party at the Humane Society

The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is holding its annual Paw Prints Party Saturday, Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the facility at 935 Farm Rd.

“It is our largest fundraiser, and we are so excited to be able to have it here at the shelter this year,” said Ellen Zahariadis, Executive Director of the local Humane Society. “It is the very first time we’ve ever had it at the shelter, and we are just excited to be able to show people our home. The home that our community built really to take care of animals in Memphis and Shelby County.”

The fun Saturday includes an auction, including three special dog houses created by architectural firms. There’ll be food, drinks and more as well.

“Expect to be outside. Expect to have a great time. We have a band. We have an awesome menu set up. We’re going to have tours of the building. We’ve got a really outstanding live auction,” said Suzanna Cantwell, Director of Development for the local Humane Society.

“At tomorrow’s event we will have tours of the facility. So, all of our attendees can come in. They get to have a complete tour of our shelter, the behind-the-scenes tour. So, they get to see everything that goes on every day at the Humane Society,” said Zahariadis.

“Events like this fundraiser are so important for us because as a nonprofit, private organization we depend on donations from the public to keep our organization going,” said Cantwell.

Most of the money the Humane Society needs is raised during the annual Paw Prints Party.

“Our goal for tomorrow’s Paw Prints event is $150,000. We still have some tickets available so if people are interested they should jump onto our website at www.memphishumane.org and they can still grab some tickets today,” said Cantwell. “Tickets start at $150, and you could always add a donation to that. So, get a VIP ticket for $250. Or you could buy a table.”

The money all goes to the services provided by the Humane Society, which takes in strays and provides low-cost health clinics for owners.

“People should care about the Humane Society and this event because the Humane Society plays really critical role in the health and safety and the happiness of our community,” said Zahariadis.

They pride themselves in matching the right pet with the right owner.

“The work that we do to take in stray animals like Milky Way and to give them excellent veterinary care and to work with them to get them ready to be adopted into homes is something that happens every day and the support we get from the community allows us to do that,” said Zahariadis.