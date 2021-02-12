Take a pet home for the 'pawlidays' at the Humane Society

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How about welcoming a new furry friend into your home, just in time for the holidays!
The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County hosted its ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ adoption event Thursday.
Any families that adopted a pet Thursday were entered into a raffle for a gift.
"The goal is to get as many animals into forever homes as soon as possible so they don't have to spend another holiday here at the shelter,” said Sarah Siskin, Adoption Manager at the Humane Society. “So we're having some adoption specials. There's 50% off animals five years and older for dogs and three years and older for cats."
If you did not have a chance to make it Thursday, the Humane Society always has animals looking for a fur-ever home. Find your new best friend HERE.