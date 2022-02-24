Wear Memphis Tiger gear after a win, adopt a dog or cat at MAS for free!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Root for the Memphis Tigers, and get free dog and cat adoptions at Memphis Animal Services.
The shelter announced Thursday that for every Tiger basketball win until March 7, families looking for a new furry friend can come into MAS wearing their Tiger gear the next day, and get free dog and cat adoptions. The promotion runs for the last four regular season Tiger games on Feb. 24 and 27, and March 3 and 6.
Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchips, vaccines, FeLV test (cats), heartworm test and treatment meds if needed (dogs), collar/leash, and a customized ID tag.
See available pets and learn more about the adoption process at www.memphisanimalservices.com.