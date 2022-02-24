x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Wear Memphis Tiger gear after a win, adopt a dog or cat at MAS for free!

Until March 7, after a Tigers basketball win, head to MAS wearing Tiger gear the next day, and get free dog and cat adoptions.
Credit: Memphis Animal Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Root for the Memphis Tigers, and get free dog and cat adoptions at Memphis Animal Services.

The shelter announced Thursday that for every Tiger basketball win until March 7, families looking for a new furry friend can come into MAS wearing their Tiger gear the next day, and get free dog and cat adoptions. The promotion runs for the last four regular season Tiger games on Feb. 24 and 27, and March 3 and 6.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchips, vaccines, FeLV test (cats), heartworm test and treatment meds if needed (dogs), collar/leash, and a customized ID tag.

See available pets and learn more about the adoption process at www.memphisanimalservices.com.

We're all rooting for the home team, and now there's one more reason to cheer on the Memphis Tigers: FREE adoptions at...

Posted by Memphis Animal Services on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Related Articles

In Other News

Buddy is one step closer to his happily ever after