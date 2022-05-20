The Memphis Zoo welcomes a rare big cat, Kira| A critically endangered Amur Leopard with less than 100 of its kind

Kira was born at Twycross Zoo in England. The last of the big cats like Kira live in China and Russia.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many acknowledge May 20th as Endangered Species Day, the Memphis Zoo welcomed female Amur Leopard, Kira, giving the critically endangered species a new home.

Kira was born at Twycross Zoo in England, and there are less than 100 of her species left in wild. The last of the big cats like Kira live in China and Russia.

The Memphis Zoo said that it was able to transfer Kira to the states through a partnership with Twycross Zoo.

According to Memphis Zoo, the partnership is part of an international breeding program where both zoos have committed to working to “protect and preserve” the endangered species.

“Kira’s arrival is a double win for the Memphis community. Not only are Amur leopards a gorgeous and dynamic species to see at the zoo, but this is also a real-life conservation story,” Dan Dembiec, Memphis zoo Curator said. “With this species on the brink of extinction in the wild, zoos across the globe are collaboratively managing a breeding program that will ensure this species endures with the potential to reintroduce back to the wild.”



The overall goal is to one day safely reintroduce Kira to protected areas in Russia and China, Michael Frushour, Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan Program Leader for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums said.