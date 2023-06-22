Memphis Zoo announces first birth of red pandas since 2015

The cubs are the result of an SSP (Species Survival Plan) recommended breeding pair.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last Tuesday, two red panda cubs were born into the Memphis Zoo for the first time since June 2015.

The birth marks the third time the mother, Hazel, has given birth. However, the zoo said these are the first cubs of Hazel and Itsuki, who make up an SSP (Species Survival Plan) recommended breeding pair.

Zookeepers said Hazel is an excellent mother and has been very attentive, providing constant care to her new cubs. She is currently spending all of her time in her nest box nursing, grooming and sleeping with her cubs, according to the zoo.

Hazel and her cubs are currently on exhibit, but the cubs will stay in the nest box for two to three months before starting to explore where the public might see them, the zoo said.

The Memphis Zoo has two subspecies of red pandas, one in Cat Country (fulgens) and one in CHINA (refulgens). These are the first refulgens red pandas born in the Memphis Zoo. The red pandas of the refulgens subspecies are found in China and have darker faces and more distinguished rings on their tails.

The zoo said Hazel and the cubs are being monitored remotely by animal care staff and a physical exam of the cubs will take place in the upcoming weeks.