Memphis Zoo welcomes baby aardvark Grogu

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has welcomed a new member to its family: Grogu the baby aardvark!

Zoo officials said mother Sunshine’s pregnancy was confirmed by ultrasound in June, and Grogu was born in the Animals of the Night exhibit before the zoo opened on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The gestation for aardvarks is about seven months. He was about 3 lbs. 11 oz. when he was born. Grogu’s father is named Boss.

Grogu is being taken care of by the veterinary staff, who said aardvarks can accidentally harm an infant when moving around a larger space. Grogu is fed every three to four hours, 24 hours a day.

Grogu is not currently on exhibit and is staying on an incubator to mimic an aardvark burrow.