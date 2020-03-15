Memphis Zoo celebrates National Giant Panda Day

In honor of National Giant Panda Day, visitors spent their time enjoying activities with 21-year-old male panda Le-Le and 19-year-old female panda Ya-Ya.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Zoo celebrated another great year as being one of the few zoos in the nation with giant pandas.

The day included meeting the bamboo crew which supplies bamboo for the pandas to eat as well as a scavenger hunt.

One dad drove down from St. Louis so his kids could see the Memphis pandas. "Our kids are on spring break, starting as of yesterday, so for the next week they will be off school. We decided to take a southern road trip. So we're down here in Memphis. Wanted to show the kids the giant panda here," said John Gutraj.

Rachel Peters, a China animal keeper with the Memphis Zoo told Local 24 News about what all visitors could expect with their visit.

"Get to learn a little bit about where giant pandas live. We have really cool graphics of some of the other animals that live in the places around giant pandas and we're really excited to be able to share them,”she said.