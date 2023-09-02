Memphis Zoo's giant panda Ya Ya begins journey back to China

The zoo said the giant panda began her journey back to her homeland Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ya Ya is headed home. After two decades at the Memphis Zoo, the giant panda began her journey back to her homeland Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Memphis Zoo leaders said Ya Ya is being accompanied by the zoo’s senior veterinarian and Chief Zoological Officer, who together have more than 25 years experience with giant pandas. The zoo said the veterinarian will handle medical needs on the trip, while the CZO will handle husbandry needs, such as access to food and water and proper ventaliation.

“After 20 years, Ya Ya has become like family, and she will be sorely missed by the Memphis Zoo staff and the local community. We wish her the best of luck in her new home,” said the zoo in a statement.

Ya Ya arrived in Memphis in 2003 along with a male giant panda, Le Le. The Memphis Zoo’s loan agreement for the two ended this spring, and both were set to return to China for their remaining lives. Le Le passed away Feb. 3 at 25-years-old, so Ya Ya is making the trip alone.

The Memphis Zoo said previously a preliminary report on the death of Le Le indicates he died of heart disease.