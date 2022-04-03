x
Animals

Feeding time! The Giraffe Feeding Adventure reopens at the Memphis Zoo

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and costs $5 for the public and $4 for zoo members.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s fun for families and giraffes at the Memphis Zoo! The Giraffe Feeding Adventure reopens Saturday, March 5, 2022 and runs through Halloween.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For $5 ($4 for zoo members), the public can feed the giraffes lettuce while learning about the animals and herd from one of the keepers. The keeper will help guide the feeding and educate folks about the tall animals.

The feeding deck is on the backside of the exhibit, and the giraffes can still be seen from the front side.

Not only does the giraffe feeding resume, but the kangaroo experience opens Saturday as well.

Memphis Zoo's Giraffe Feeding Adventure

Thank you to Chelsea Chandler and ABC 24 Memphis for visiting us today! We’re not sure who was more excited to be at the deck -Chelsea or Nik, who ate snacks for 30 minutes straight. 🥬 #memphiszoo

Posted by Memphis Zoo on Friday, March 4, 2022

