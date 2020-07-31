Help name this foxy trio! Memphis Zoo holds naming contest for bat-eared fox kits

The trio was first introduced back in June after being born in May.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is asking the public to help choose names for its three bat-eared fox kits.

The kits were born on May 25th to first time parents Raj and Helen. The trio was introduced to the public back in June.

Keepers recently determined the sex of the kits to be two females and one male.

Zoo fans can pick their favorite names via an online poll at Memphiszoo.org. It costs $1 to vote. The choices are as follows:

Flora, Fauna, and Fern Dill, Basil, and Saffron Myrtle, Mildred, and Milton

Contest ends on Friday, August 7th.

About the bat-eared fox