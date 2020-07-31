Help name this foxy trio! Memphis Zoo holds naming contest for bat-eared fox kits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is asking the public to help choose names for its three bat-eared fox kits.
The kits were born on May 25th to first time parents Raj and Helen. The trio was introduced to the public back in June.
Keepers recently determined the sex of the kits to be two females and one male.
Zoo fans can pick their favorite names via an online poll at Memphiszoo.org. It costs $1 to vote. The choices are as follows:
- Flora, Fauna, and Fern
- Dill, Basil, and Saffron
- Myrtle, Mildred, and Milton
Contest ends on Friday, August 7th.
About the bat-eared fox
The bat-eared fox is a small, African fox known for its enormous ears, which are over 5 inches tall. Their ears help them hear insects moving underground. This species comes from the family Canidae which is a group of carnivorous mammals that includes wolves, jackals, coyote, and the domestic dog.