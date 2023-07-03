Calling all artists: Memphis Zoo is holding an Art Contest for Earth Day

All you have to do is create either a piece of artwork or a functional piece - like a backpack - using old Memphis Zoo banners.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Calling all creative folks out there! The Memphis Zoo is holding an Art Contest as part of its upcoming Party for the Planet Celebration for Earth Day on April 22, 2023.

All you have to do is create a piece using old Memphis Zoo banners. There are two categories: Most Artistic, such as paintings, sculptures, etc., and Most Functional, such as backpacks, purses, potholders, etc.

Here’s how to enter:

Pick up banners and entry form at the Memphis Zoo Avenue of Animals on the following days:

March 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 19th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

BANNERS ARE FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED.

The finished pieces must be returned April 17 through April 20 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Here are the rules for the pieces:

You may not use full banner for piece, design needs to be cut up

You can use other materials to make your piece

You can work with other people to create your piece

Participants are not guaranteed a ticket to the zoo for the auction

Winners will receive a trophy for first place in two categories: Most Artistic and Most Functional.