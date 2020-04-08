Memphis Zoo launches new virtual programs for teachers and students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo Education team is proud to announce the launch of several new Virtual Zoo Programs. Our educators have been working very hard over the last few months to create this content.
There are 8 different programs available for purchase. The programs are offered through Zoom and will allow teachers and students to explore behind the scene locations, visit animal friends or tour parts of the Memphis Zoo. These classes are standards-based and will be live and engaging.
“Because of the virtual format we are able to go beyond what students would’ve seen on a regular field trip program with us,” said Director of Education, Christina Dembiec.
Each program is tailored for various age groups. For the first time, the education team will also offer a program specifically for children in Pre-K.
Our education team also recently became the first in Tennessee to team up with educational content provider Streamable Learning.
For program descriptions and pricing information please visit memphiszoo.org/virtual-programs-online.
About Memphis Zoo EDU
The Memphis Zoo Education Team is committed to creating a pathway for audiences to build empathy for wildlife through learning and understanding the world around them.