Rams or Bengals? See who Le Le the Giant Panda picked to win the Super Bowl

Memphis Zoo resident Le Le headed out for his annual prediction ritual Friday morning. We're not sure how secure he is with his choice though.
Credit: Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Who will win Super Bowl LVI? Le Le the Giant Panda at the Memphis Zoo has made his pick.

So was it the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals?

Le Le headed out for his annual prediction ritual Friday morning. It appeared he wanted to take his time deciding. Maybe he was mulling over the players’ stats as he walked around before the big decision. Or maybe he just needed an incentive, like bamboo, to make a pick.

So who will win?

Le Le apparently thinks it’s the Bengals, but we’re not sure how secure he is in that choice.

In the last eight years, Le Le has picked the winner correctly three times. Maybe this year he’ll improve that record.

Everybody knows who the real star of the super bowl is right? SNACKS > SUPER BOWL Let us know what your favorite part of the Big Game is! 🏈 @bengals @rams @nfl @nbcsports #memphiszoo

Posted by Memphis Zoo on Friday, February 11, 2022

