Flag on the play! Seems the Memphis Zoo's lion pride can't decide on AutoZone Liberty Bowl winner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Who will win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl? The lion pride at the Memphis Zoo wasn’t particularly clear Tuesday morning in their prediction.

The pride was predicting the winner of this year’s bowl game when there was a flag on the play. Zoo officials said Jamela knocked the Texas Tech box over, but then went on to destroy the Mississippi State box.

So does this mean Mississippi State is the winner or will Texas Tech will crush the Bulldogs? The zoo said it’s up to you to decide, as the play is currently under review

And you can get a deal at the zoo in honor of the Liberty Boal. They are offering 20% off general admission tickets from December 27 to December 31, 2021, for anyone who wears gear for either of the teams: Mississippi State or Texas Tech.